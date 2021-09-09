AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
ACV opened at $36.82 on Thursday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.