AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

ACV opened at $36.82 on Thursday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.