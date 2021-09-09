Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,900.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.82), with a volume of 5979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,691.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,530.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £876.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

