AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.