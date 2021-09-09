Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $106,850.40 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

