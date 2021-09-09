American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 22,933 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $16,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.92 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

