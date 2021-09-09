American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.84% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

