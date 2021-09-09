American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,099 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

