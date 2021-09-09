American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,033 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Unum Group worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

