American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,797,000.

EWZ stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

