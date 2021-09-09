American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Electric Power by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,837. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.