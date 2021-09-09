American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.