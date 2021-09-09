American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT opened at $303.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.23. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

