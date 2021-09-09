American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $65.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $255.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 51.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 2,153,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.