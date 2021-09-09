Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $3,973,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

