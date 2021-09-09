Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

