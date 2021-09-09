Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,186 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.