Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

