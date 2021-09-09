Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 343 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 204,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 189,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INT stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.