Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 705 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

