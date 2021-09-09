Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

