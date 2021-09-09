Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 5,238 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

