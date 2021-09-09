Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.57. 62,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,281. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

