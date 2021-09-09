Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

