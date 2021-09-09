Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $62.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $46.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $257.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.83.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

