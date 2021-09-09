Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.46. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.53. 2,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,973. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.32 and a 200-day moving average of $349.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

