Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

