Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.60. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $137.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

