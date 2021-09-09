Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MDC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 371,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.