Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

