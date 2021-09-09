Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,836. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

