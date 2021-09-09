Analysts Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report sales of $180.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.57 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $704.60 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $747.78 million, with estimates ranging from $736.55 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. 70,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NV5 Global by 115,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.