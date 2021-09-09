Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 16,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,017. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

