Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.80. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $231.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

