Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the highest is $8.24. Lam Research reported earnings of $5.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $583.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

