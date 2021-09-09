Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $37.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,067,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 468,054 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

