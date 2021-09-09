Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $191.72. 1,782,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

