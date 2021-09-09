Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is ($0.02). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

TRIP stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

