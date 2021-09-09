Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $310.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

VIAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.42. 44,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.