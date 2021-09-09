Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $459.91

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.31. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,197. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 146.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

