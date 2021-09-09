Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $166.00

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.58. 129,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,873. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

