Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $160.33

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $162.81. 12,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29. Eaton has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 49.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

