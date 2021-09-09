Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBNXF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.