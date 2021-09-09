Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $55.82

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,618. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.