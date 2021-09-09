Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

