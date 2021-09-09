Antiample (XAMP) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $280.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

