APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.