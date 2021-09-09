Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.49

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.49 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.37), with a volume of 91,195 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

