Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

