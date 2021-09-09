AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,063,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,227,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,390,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
