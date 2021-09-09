AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,063,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,227,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,390,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

