Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $20,810.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.

ARQT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 260,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,829. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

